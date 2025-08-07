Political Scandal in South Korea: The Yoon Suk Yeol and Kim Keon Hee Saga

South Korean authorities have intensified the scrutiny on former President Yoon Suk Yeol by seeking an arrest warrant for his wife, Kim Keon Hee, on major allegations including bribery, stock manipulation, and political influence-peddling.

Yoon, already facing significant judicial challenges, resisted multiple attempts by investigators to compel his appearance for questioning in this high-profile case. This latest twist adds to a series of probes surrounding Yoon's controversial administration under new liberal President Lee Jae Myung's administration.

Kim Keon Hee is accused of receiving bribes and manipulating political candidate nominations. Despite maintaining her innocence before the media, the case against her forms a crucial part of broader investigations linked to her husband's brief imposition of martial law and other controversies clouding his presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)