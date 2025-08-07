Left Menu

NDA Unites to Choose Vice Presidential Nominee in Crucial Election

The National Democratic Alliance has given Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J P Nadda the authority to pick the vice presidential candidate. The election process is underway, with the NDA's majority securing likely victory. Opposition parties may propose a candidate to showcase dissent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 18:54 IST
NDA Unites to Choose Vice Presidential Nominee in Crucial Election
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has entrusted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J P Nadda with selecting the ruling bloc's vice-presidential candidate. This decision comes as the Election Commission begins the nomination process with an official notification.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju confirmed that the alliance leaders unanimously empowered Modi and Nadda, emphasizing the strong majority NDA holds in the electoral college responsible for the election. The NDA's candidate is anticipated to secure the position effortlessly due to this majority.

The electoral dynamics might be challenged if the opposition bloc decides to field a candidate, as they aim to communicate their disapproval of the current regime. Despite alleged tensions following the resignation of ex-Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, the election marks a significant moment in Indian parliamentary proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025