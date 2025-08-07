NDA Unites to Choose Vice Presidential Nominee in Crucial Election

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has entrusted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J P Nadda with selecting the ruling bloc's vice-presidential candidate. This decision comes as the Election Commission begins the nomination process with an official notification.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju confirmed that the alliance leaders unanimously empowered Modi and Nadda, emphasizing the strong majority NDA holds in the electoral college responsible for the election. The NDA's candidate is anticipated to secure the position effortlessly due to this majority.

The electoral dynamics might be challenged if the opposition bloc decides to field a candidate, as they aim to communicate their disapproval of the current regime. Despite alleged tensions following the resignation of ex-Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, the election marks a significant moment in Indian parliamentary proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)