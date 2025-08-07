NDA Unites to Choose Vice Presidential Nominee in Crucial Election
The National Democratic Alliance has given Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J P Nadda the authority to pick the vice presidential candidate. The election process is underway, with the NDA's majority securing likely victory. Opposition parties may propose a candidate to showcase dissent.
- Country:
- India
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has entrusted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J P Nadda with selecting the ruling bloc's vice-presidential candidate. This decision comes as the Election Commission begins the nomination process with an official notification.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju confirmed that the alliance leaders unanimously empowered Modi and Nadda, emphasizing the strong majority NDA holds in the electoral college responsible for the election. The NDA's candidate is anticipated to secure the position effortlessly due to this majority.
The electoral dynamics might be challenged if the opposition bloc decides to field a candidate, as they aim to communicate their disapproval of the current regime. Despite alleged tensions following the resignation of ex-Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, the election marks a significant moment in Indian parliamentary proceedings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kanhaiya Kumar Targets PM Modi, Opposition Demands SIR Discussion in Parliament
Opposition Criticizes Silence on Trump’s India-Pakistan Claims
Political Underpinnings: The Resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar
Indian Opposition Rallies Against Bihar's Controversial Voter List Revision
Parliament Standoff: BJP Accuses Opposition of Wasting Public Funds