Netanyahu Strengthens India-Israel Ties

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a meeting with India's Ambassador J P Singh in Jerusalem to discuss enhancing bilateral relations, focusing on security and economic collaboration. Netanyahu also engaged with senior Indian journalists to further understand bilateral interests.

Updated: 07-08-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 20:22 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reaffirmed his nation's commitment to strengthening ties with India. In a recent meeting with J P Singh, the Indian Ambassador to Israel, Netanyahu emphasized the importance of enhancing cooperation in security and economic matters.

The meeting took place in the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, highlighting the mutual priorities between the two nations. The discussion underscored the growing significance of Indo-Israeli relations in the international community.

Netanyahu also addressed a group of senior Indian journalists, facilitating an open exchange of views to bolster understanding and collaboration. The Israeli Prime Minister's office shared these developments on social media, marking a transparent approach to international diplomacy.

