Left Menu

Christopher Waller Emerges as Frontrunner for Fed Chair

Christopher Waller is a top candidate for the Federal Reserve chair position as President Trump searches for a replacement for Jerome Powell. Waller, who supports interest rate cuts and was appointed by Trump in 2020, is willing to accept the position if offered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 20:22 IST
Christopher Waller Emerges as Frontrunner for Fed Chair
Federal Reserve

Christopher Waller is gaining traction as the leading candidate for the chairman position at the Federal Reserve under President Donald Trump's administration, according to Bloomberg News sources. This development comes amid Trump's discontent with current Fed Chair Jerome Powell over interest rate policies.

While Trump has reconsidered dismissing Powell before his term concludes on May 15, the administration is actively seeking a successor. Waller has shown support for reducing interest rates, expressing concerns about labor market weakening, and was vocal in his divergence from the Fed's decision to maintain current borrowing costs during the July meeting.

Appointed to the Federal Reserve board by Trump in 2020, Waller has indicated his willingness to assume the chairmanship if chosen. Concurrently, the White House is conducting interviews for the impending vacancy created by Governor Adriana Kugler's departure from the Fed board.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025