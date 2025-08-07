Christopher Waller Emerges as Frontrunner for Fed Chair

Christopher Waller is gaining traction as the leading candidate for the chairman position at the Federal Reserve under President Donald Trump's administration, according to Bloomberg News sources. This development comes amid Trump's discontent with current Fed Chair Jerome Powell over interest rate policies.

While Trump has reconsidered dismissing Powell before his term concludes on May 15, the administration is actively seeking a successor. Waller has shown support for reducing interest rates, expressing concerns about labor market weakening, and was vocal in his divergence from the Fed's decision to maintain current borrowing costs during the July meeting.

Appointed to the Federal Reserve board by Trump in 2020, Waller has indicated his willingness to assume the chairmanship if chosen. Concurrently, the White House is conducting interviews for the impending vacancy created by Governor Adriana Kugler's departure from the Fed board.

