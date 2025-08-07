Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Alleges Massive Voter Fraud, Calls It a 'Crime Against Constitution'

Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP and Election Commission of orchestrating voter fraud, labelling it a 'crime against the Constitution.' He presented data showing manipulation in Karnataka's Mahadevapura constituency. The BJP dismissed the claims, asserting Congress was attacking democratic institutions. Gandhi urged judicial intervention to protect democracy.

In a recent press conference, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made explosive allegations against the BJP and the Election Commission, accusing them of orchestrating a significant voter fraud conspiracy. Gandhi referred to this alleged collusion as a 'crime against the Constitution' and presented data claiming over a lakh votes were manipulated in Karnataka's Mahadevapura constituency.

The accusations sparked heated responses, with the BJP dismissing Gandhi's claims as deceitful and accusing Congress of undermining democratic institutions. BJP leaders countered that the Congress leader was making baseless allegations after losing elections, suggesting a larger conspiracy against India's democracy.

Despite the intense political exchange, Gandhi maintained his stance, calling for judicial scrutiny and organizing protests to highlight this 'fraud.' He emphasized the need to safeguard India's democratic processes, warning of systematic vote theft across the nation and urging immediate corrective action from the Election Commission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

