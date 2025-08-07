Rahul Gandhi Alleges Massive Voter Fraud, Calls It a 'Crime Against Constitution'

In a recent press conference, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made explosive allegations against the BJP and the Election Commission, accusing them of orchestrating a significant voter fraud conspiracy. Gandhi referred to this alleged collusion as a 'crime against the Constitution' and presented data claiming over a lakh votes were manipulated in Karnataka's Mahadevapura constituency.

The accusations sparked heated responses, with the BJP dismissing Gandhi's claims as deceitful and accusing Congress of undermining democratic institutions. BJP leaders countered that the Congress leader was making baseless allegations after losing elections, suggesting a larger conspiracy against India's democracy.

Despite the intense political exchange, Gandhi maintained his stance, calling for judicial scrutiny and organizing protests to highlight this 'fraud.' He emphasized the need to safeguard India's democratic processes, warning of systematic vote theft across the nation and urging immediate corrective action from the Election Commission.

(With inputs from agencies.)