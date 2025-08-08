Left Menu

Language Politics: West Bengal and the Alleged Attacks on Migrants

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose addressed concerns about alleged attacks on Bengali-speaking migrants in BJP-ruled states. While the issue has gained national attention, BJP and TMC leaders have exchanged accusations. The Trinamool Congress claims attacks on Bengali speakers, while BJP accuses TMC of misleading people on language differences with Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-08-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 17:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid reported incidents of alleged attacks on Bengali-speaking migrants in BJP-ruled states, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has voiced optimism for a satisfactory resolution.

Bose noted that the issue had attracted national focus and assured that, as a mature democracy, India would handle such situations effectively. His comments come in light of purported torture incidents targeting Bengalis in states governed by the BJP.

The political tension further escalated as BJP leader Rahul Sinha accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of promoting language policies that favor Bangladesh over local Bengalis. Conversely, TMC leader Debangshu Bhattacharya challenged BJP's stance, urging them to address the governor's remarks. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee leads rallies protesting the alleged abuses against Bengali speakers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

