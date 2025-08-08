Putin's Diplomatic Dialogues: A Push for Peace

In a recent diplomatic effort, Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in discussions concerning potential peace talks with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff. The primary focus was on Russia-Ukraine peace discussions, as reported by the Belarusian state news agency, Belta.

During a phone call with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, Putin shared updates about these U.S. proposals and his agreement to meet U.S. President Donald Trump. The details of the meeting arrangements are underway.

Furthermore, Putin communicated with leaders from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, briefing them on his discussions with Witkoff regarding strategies for the ongoing Ukraine conflict, according to TASS.

(With inputs from agencies.)