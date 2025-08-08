Left Menu

Putin's Diplomatic Dialogues: A Push for Peace

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed potential peace talks between Russia and Ukraine with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, in a phone call with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Putin also agreed to meet U.S. President Donald Trump, with the meeting venue yet to be determined.

Updated: 08-08-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 17:59 IST
In a recent diplomatic effort, Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in discussions concerning potential peace talks with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff. The primary focus was on Russia-Ukraine peace discussions, as reported by the Belarusian state news agency, Belta.

During a phone call with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, Putin shared updates about these U.S. proposals and his agreement to meet U.S. President Donald Trump. The details of the meeting arrangements are underway.

Furthermore, Putin communicated with leaders from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, briefing them on his discussions with Witkoff regarding strategies for the ongoing Ukraine conflict, according to TASS.

