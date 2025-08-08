Rahul Gandhi Alleges Vote Manipulation; BJP's R Ashoka Fires Back
Tensions rise as Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP of voter list manipulation ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Karnataka's Opposition Leader R Ashoka counters these claims, recalling Congress' past practices of bogus voting. He challenges Gandhi's assertions of electoral misconduct in the absence of BJP's involvement in voter list preparation.
- Country:
- India
In the heated political arena, Rahul Gandhi has leveled serious accusations of voter list manipulation against the ruling BJP, citing concerns over the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. However, his claims have been met with staunch rebuttal from R Ashoka, Karnataka's Opposition Leader, who insists that such practices were rampant during Congress' tenure.
At a press briefing, Ashoka criticized Gandhi's allegations, labeling them as 'dud firecracker' remarks. He emphasized the process behind voter list preparation, which involves various officials rather than BJP leaders, and questioned Congress' own integrity when they appointed Booth Level Agents.
Addressing historical context, Ashoka pointed to Congress' alleged electoral malpractices in past elections and questioned recent voting anomalies in Karnataka constituencies. Meanwhile, Gandhi's claims about election collusion involving the BJP and the Election Commission are yet to be substantiated, raising ongoing debates about electoral integrity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
