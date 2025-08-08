Left Menu

Global Backlash: Israel's Controversial Plan to Take over Gaza City

Israel plans to take over Gaza City, intensifying its conflict with Hamas and facing international condemnation. Germany suspends military exports to Israel, while Egypt and Qatar propose a framework to end the war, with hostages release tied to Israeli withdrawal. Global leaders urge diplomacy over further conflict escalation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 08-08-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 19:32 IST
In a significant escalation, Israel announced plans to take control of Gaza City, a move that sparked vehement criticism from the Palestinians and the international community. This decision by Israel's security Cabinet aligns with ongoing tensions in its prolonged 22-month conflict with Hamas.

Germany, a key arms supplier to Israel, suspended military exports that could be used in Gaza amid growing discomfort with the conflict. Despite strong ties, this step marks a critical stance against Israel's military actions, although the U.S. remains a committed arms provider for Israel's operations in Gaza.

Diplomatic efforts led by Egypt and Qatar aim to establish a framework for ending the war, highlighting the release of hostages and Israeli military withdrawal. The proposed plan faces challenges, especially concerning Hamas' disarmament and Gaza governance, but seeks to mitigate regional destabilization.

