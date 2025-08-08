Deal on Horizon: U.S. and Russia Eye Ukraine Peace Agreement
Washington and Moscow are negotiating to halt the conflict in Ukraine. The proposed deal, as reported by Bloomberg, may acknowledge Russian occupation of seized territories. Leaders from both nations plan a summit, potentially as soon as next week, to finalize the agreement.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 20:00 IST
Washington and Moscow are reportedly negotiating a deal aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, which may involve recognizing Russia's occupation of captured territories, according to a Bloomberg News report.
Sources familiar with the situation state that U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin could meet as early as next week to discuss the details.
Efforts are focused on finalizing the territorial arrangements before the potential summit, although Reuters has not independently verified the report's specifics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Washington
- Moscow
- Ukraine
- deal
- Russia
- Trump
- Putin
- Bloomberg
- territories
- summit
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Columbia University Settles $200M Harassment Claim with Trump Administration
Trump's Fiery Stand Against Overseas Tech Ventures
Trump vs. Powell: A Costly Federal Reserve Renovation Controversy
Mystery Over Missing An-24 Plane in Russia
China Connects the Dots: National Computing Power Network in the Works