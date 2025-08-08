Left Menu

Deal on Horizon: U.S. and Russia Eye Ukraine Peace Agreement

Washington and Moscow are negotiating to halt the conflict in Ukraine. The proposed deal, as reported by Bloomberg, may acknowledge Russian occupation of seized territories. Leaders from both nations plan a summit, potentially as soon as next week, to finalize the agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 20:00 IST
Deal on Horizon: U.S. and Russia Eye Ukraine Peace Agreement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Washington and Moscow are reportedly negotiating a deal aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, which may involve recognizing Russia's occupation of captured territories, according to a Bloomberg News report.

Sources familiar with the situation state that U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin could meet as early as next week to discuss the details.

Efforts are focused on finalizing the territorial arrangements before the potential summit, although Reuters has not independently verified the report's specifics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025