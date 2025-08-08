Deal on Horizon: U.S. and Russia Eye Ukraine Peace Agreement

Washington and Moscow are reportedly negotiating a deal aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, which may involve recognizing Russia's occupation of captured territories, according to a Bloomberg News report.

Sources familiar with the situation state that U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin could meet as early as next week to discuss the details.

Efforts are focused on finalizing the territorial arrangements before the potential summit, although Reuters has not independently verified the report's specifics.

(With inputs from agencies.)