Left Menu

Delhi Assembly Clash: GST Amendment Bill Sparks Fiery Debate

The Delhi Assembly witnessed a heated debate between current Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and former finance minister Atishi over the Delhi Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025. The contentious bill, which provides significant tax exemptions in SEZs, was characterized as beneficial to BJP associates by Atishi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 20:04 IST
Delhi Assembly Clash: GST Amendment Bill Sparks Fiery Debate
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Assembly became a battleground as Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and AAP leader Atishi clashed over the Delhi Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

Atishi criticized the amendments, arguing they were designed to favor the BJP's allies through significant tax exemptions in SEZs.

Chief Minister Gupta countered, alleging that Atishi, during her tenure as finance minister, neglected to attend crucial meetings, thus failing to represent Delhi's interests effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025