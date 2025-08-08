Delhi Assembly Clash: GST Amendment Bill Sparks Fiery Debate

The Delhi Assembly became a battleground as Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and AAP leader Atishi clashed over the Delhi Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

Atishi criticized the amendments, arguing they were designed to favor the BJP's allies through significant tax exemptions in SEZs.

Chief Minister Gupta countered, alleging that Atishi, during her tenure as finance minister, neglected to attend crucial meetings, thus failing to represent Delhi's interests effectively.

