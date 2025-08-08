Delhi Assembly Clash: GST Amendment Bill Sparks Fiery Debate
The Delhi Assembly witnessed a heated debate between current Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and former finance minister Atishi over the Delhi Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025. The contentious bill, which provides significant tax exemptions in SEZs, was characterized as beneficial to BJP associates by Atishi.
The Delhi Assembly became a battleground as Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and AAP leader Atishi clashed over the Delhi Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025.
Atishi criticized the amendments, arguing they were designed to favor the BJP's allies through significant tax exemptions in SEZs.
Chief Minister Gupta countered, alleging that Atishi, during her tenure as finance minister, neglected to attend crucial meetings, thus failing to represent Delhi's interests effectively.
