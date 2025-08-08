Left Menu

Political Firestorm: Congress and Scindia Clash Over Election Allegations

The Congress retaliated against Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia after he criticized Rahul Gandhi for accusing electoral misconduct. The opposition party demands an audit of electoral rolls and accuses the BJP of fearing transparency. Scindia defends India's electoral integrity, accusing Congress of undermining constitutional institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 20:23 IST
Political Firestorm: Congress and Scindia Clash Over Election Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has launched a counter-offensive against Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia following his condemnation of Rahul Gandhi's allegations of electoral malpractice. Congress has insisted that only those benefiting from the alleged 'vote chori' are apprehensive about a transparent audit process.

In a scathing response, Congress' spokesperson Pawan Khera highlighted the necessity for an evidence-backed investigation, urging immediate scrutiny on BJP-controlled constituencies. He criticized BJP members for dismissing Gandhi's claims without substantive proof.

Scindia, having switched allegiances from Congress to BJP in 2020, criticized the opposition for disparaging India's democratic institutions and economic progress. He insisted that the Election Commission functions with transparency, bolstering India's reputation as a democratic powerhouse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025