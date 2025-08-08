Political Firestorm: Congress and Scindia Clash Over Election Allegations
The Congress retaliated against Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia after he criticized Rahul Gandhi for accusing electoral misconduct. The opposition party demands an audit of electoral rolls and accuses the BJP of fearing transparency. Scindia defends India's electoral integrity, accusing Congress of undermining constitutional institutions.
The Congress party has launched a counter-offensive against Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia following his condemnation of Rahul Gandhi's allegations of electoral malpractice. Congress has insisted that only those benefiting from the alleged 'vote chori' are apprehensive about a transparent audit process.
In a scathing response, Congress' spokesperson Pawan Khera highlighted the necessity for an evidence-backed investigation, urging immediate scrutiny on BJP-controlled constituencies. He criticized BJP members for dismissing Gandhi's claims without substantive proof.
Scindia, having switched allegiances from Congress to BJP in 2020, criticized the opposition for disparaging India's democratic institutions and economic progress. He insisted that the Election Commission functions with transparency, bolstering India's reputation as a democratic powerhouse.
