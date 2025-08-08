Political Firestorm: Congress and Scindia Clash Over Election Allegations

The Congress party has launched a counter-offensive against Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia following his condemnation of Rahul Gandhi's allegations of electoral malpractice. Congress has insisted that only those benefiting from the alleged 'vote chori' are apprehensive about a transparent audit process.

In a scathing response, Congress' spokesperson Pawan Khera highlighted the necessity for an evidence-backed investigation, urging immediate scrutiny on BJP-controlled constituencies. He criticized BJP members for dismissing Gandhi's claims without substantive proof.

Scindia, having switched allegiances from Congress to BJP in 2020, criticized the opposition for disparaging India's democratic institutions and economic progress. He insisted that the Election Commission functions with transparency, bolstering India's reputation as a democratic powerhouse.

(With inputs from agencies.)