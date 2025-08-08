Left Menu

A Farewell to Courage: Honoring Viktoria Roshchyna's Legacy and Demanding Justice

Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchyna was buried in Kyiv amid calls for international intervention to free other reporters detained by Russia. Roshchyna, who vanished in August 2023, died in captivity. Her end underscores the peril faced by Ukrainian journalists, prompting colleagues to emphasize ongoing advocacy efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 08-08-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 20:27 IST
A Farewell to Courage: Honoring Viktoria Roshchyna's Legacy and Demanding Justice
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchyna was laid to rest in Kyiv on Friday, as her colleagues appealed for global intervention to secure the freedom of other Ukrainian reporters imprisoned by Russia. Hundreds gathered in central Kyiv for a solemn tribute honoring Roshchyna, 27, whose reporting offered key insights into life under Russian occupation.

"It is very sad... losing a professional who was braver than any of us," journalist Nataliya Gumenyuk told Reuters. Roshchyna disappeared during a 2023 assignment in Russia-controlled eastern Ukraine and died after a year in detention. Her fate highlights the persistent dangers confronting Ukrainian journalists.

The journalist's body, among those handed over by Russia earlier, showed signs of potential torture, according to Ukrainian authorities. Despite Russia's silence on the matter, the case fuels calls for increased political and international pressure to free detained reporters and highlights the challenges of war reporting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025