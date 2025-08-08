Congress Gears Up for Election Integrity Showdown
The Congress party, led by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, is preparing a nationwide campaign against alleged voter list manipulation and election fraud by the BJP and Election Commission. A meeting, chaired by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, aims to strategize further actions to protect Indian democracy.
- Country:
- India
The Congress party is intensifying its efforts against alleged electoral malpractice by the BJP and the Election Commission. On Monday, they will convene to strategize a national campaign challenging voter list manipulation and election fraud.
Key figures, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, will play pivotal roles in driving these initiatives. The party will mobilize its general secretaries and state representatives to discuss concrete strategies at their headquarters.
Rahul Gandhi has openly accused the BJP-ECI nexus of perpetrating electoral fraud, describing it as an affront to the Constitution. He's calling for judiciary intervention, asserting that Indian democracy is at risk. Specific examples from Karnataka's Mahadevapura Constituency highlight cases of alleged fake and duplicate voters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Election
- Campaign
- Rahul Gandhi
- BJP
- Manipulation
- Fraud
- Democracy
- Strategy
- Indian Politics
ALSO READ
ED raids at multiple premises in over Rs 3,000 cr worth loan 'fraud' case against Anil Ambani group of companies, Yes Bank: Officials.
Financial Frauds and the Fall of Anil Ambani's Empire: Inside the Reliance Group Probe
ED Raids Rock Anil Ambani's Reliance Companies Amid Loan Fraud Allegations
Enforcement Directorate Raids Unravel Rs 3,000 Crore Loan Fraud
Crackdown on Fraudulent Call Centres: Cheating Foreigners, Laundering Crores