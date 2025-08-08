Congress Gears Up for Election Integrity Showdown

The Congress party is intensifying its efforts against alleged electoral malpractice by the BJP and the Election Commission. On Monday, they will convene to strategize a national campaign challenging voter list manipulation and election fraud.

Key figures, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, will play pivotal roles in driving these initiatives. The party will mobilize its general secretaries and state representatives to discuss concrete strategies at their headquarters.

Rahul Gandhi has openly accused the BJP-ECI nexus of perpetrating electoral fraud, describing it as an affront to the Constitution. He's calling for judiciary intervention, asserting that Indian democracy is at risk. Specific examples from Karnataka's Mahadevapura Constituency highlight cases of alleged fake and duplicate voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)