Election Commission Rebuts Rahul Gandhi's Claims of Vote Irregularities

In a sharp rebuttal, the Election Commission has accused Rahul Gandhi of recycling outdated allegations of voting irregularities, which were previously resolved by the Supreme Court. The Commission has called on Gandhi to provide a written declaration supporting his claims or issue an apology.

Sources within the election body dismissed Gandhi's claims of vote theft in three states as a 'tired script' and an attempt to present 'new wine in an old bottle.' They emphasized the seamless functionality of the ECI's website, countering Gandhi's assertions of its dysfunction.

As Gandhi continues to assert electoral malpractice, the Commission challenged him to substantiate his claims or, if unable, apologize. With the controversy escalating, the Chief Electoral Officers of three states have asked Gandhi to present specific instances of alleged wrongful voter inclusions or exclusions.

