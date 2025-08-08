West Bengal Challenges ECI on Electoral Roll Readiness

In West Bengal, the government has queried the chief electoral officer regarding the state's readiness for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. This inquiry follows media reports suggesting the state had been declared ready for the process by the CEO's office.

Home Secretary Nandini Chakraborty has penned a formal letter to the CEO, asserting that no proper consultation or prior communication occurred between the state's government and the poll body, highlighting a potential oversight or miscommunication.

Leaders from the ruling Trinamool Congress, including Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, vehemently oppose the SIR. They allege that it is a strategy by the Election Commission of India, in alliance with the BJP, to marginalize legitimate voters.