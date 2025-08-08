Left Menu

West Bengal Challenges ECI on Electoral Roll Readiness

West Bengal government questions the chief electoral officer on the readiness for the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Home Secretary Nandini Chakraborty has written to the CEO citing lack of consultation. Top Trinamool Congress leaders oppose the revision, suspecting political interference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-08-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 21:28 IST
West Bengal Challenges ECI on Electoral Roll Readiness
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In West Bengal, the government has queried the chief electoral officer regarding the state's readiness for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. This inquiry follows media reports suggesting the state had been declared ready for the process by the CEO's office.

Home Secretary Nandini Chakraborty has penned a formal letter to the CEO, asserting that no proper consultation or prior communication occurred between the state's government and the poll body, highlighting a potential oversight or miscommunication.

Leaders from the ruling Trinamool Congress, including Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, vehemently oppose the SIR. They allege that it is a strategy by the Election Commission of India, in alliance with the BJP, to marginalize legitimate voters.

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025