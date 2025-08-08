Left Menu

Congress Condemns Israel's Gaza Occupation Plans

The Congress criticized Israel's plans to occupy Gaza City, labeling it an attack on humanity, and questioned the Modi government's silence. Congress slammed the Israeli government's plan, approved by Netanyahu's security cabinet, which aims to disarm Hamas and take control over Gaza City.

The Congress has strongly criticized Israel for its intention to take control of Gaza City, describing the action as an assault on not only the Palestinian people but on humanity as a whole. The Congress also questioned the silence of the Modi administration regarding the matter.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary for communications, expressed in a post on X that the prime minister and his government are showing extreme moral cowardice during what he referred to as genocide in Gaza over the past year and a half. Despite widespread condemnation of Israel's intentions, Prime Minister Modi and the external affairs minister have remained silent.

The Israeli security cabinet, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has approved a plan to occupy Gaza City, initiating a five-point strategy targeting the disarmament of Hamas. The move raises fears of further escalation in the ongoing conflict, as Israel's objectives include taking security control of Gaza and setting up an alternative civil administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

