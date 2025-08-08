Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Chori' Allegations: A Crime Against Democracy?
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accuses the Election Commission of colluding with the BJP in manipulating electoral rolls. He alleges fraudulent activities, citing over 100,000 stolen votes in the Mahadevapura assembly segment in Karnataka. Gandhi urges corrective action, warning of potential widespread electoral theft across India.
In a blistering critique, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused the Election Commission of India of conspiring with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to manipulate electoral rolls, terming the move an 'institutionalised chori' (theft).
Gandhi's stern allegations center around specific claims of vote manipulation during the 2024 elections, citing over 100,000 fraudulent entries in Karnataka's Mahadevapura segment. He describes several forms of alleged voter list manipulation, including duplicate voters and fake addresses.
Launching a vehement campaign, the Congress seized upon Gandhi's claims, releasing a song on alleged vote theft and broadcasting a revealing video on social media. The video underscores potential electoral malpractice, serving as a clarion call for electoral integrity.
