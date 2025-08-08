India Denies Pausing Defence Talks with US
The Indian Defence Ministry refuted reports claiming the halt of defence procurement talks with the US, labeling them 'false and fabricated.' It clarified that procurement cases are proceeding as usual, despite claims linking the talk freeze to new tariffs imposed by Washington.
On Friday, the Indian Defence Ministry addressed media reports asserting that India had paused discussions on defence purchases with the United States, categorically dismissing these claims as 'false and fabricated.'
According to ministry sources, ongoing procurement proceedings are 'being progressed as per the extant procedures,' signaling continued engagement and unhampered talks.
This clarification comes amid allegations that recent tariffs imposed by Washington may have influenced a halt in discussions—a claim the ministry strongly contradicts.
