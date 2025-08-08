Tripura Assembly Speaker Suffers Brain Haemorrhage
Biswa Bandhu Sen, Speaker of the Tripura Legislative Assembly, suffered a brain haemorrhage at Agartala railway station. He was taken to Tripura Medical College, where doctors recommended surgery for his severe condition. He is undergoing emergency surgery at ILS Hospital, with a team of doctors monitoring him.
Biswa Bandhu Sen, the Speaker of the Tripura Legislative Assembly, experienced a brain haemorrhage while at Agartala railway station, announced Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday.
The 72-year-old was travelling by train to Dharmanagar when he fell unconscious in the station's washroom. He was promptly transported to Tripura Medical College.
A team of doctors, led by Dr. Jayanta Poddar, is conducting an emergency surgery at ILS Hospital, as his condition was diagnosed as a severe brain stroke requiring immediate intervention.
