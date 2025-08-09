Historic Alaska Summit: Trump and Putin's Bid to End Ukraine Conflict

In a groundbreaking announcement, U.S. President Donald Trump has revealed plans to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15 to discuss negotiating an end to the ongoing war in Ukraine. The talks, expected to include Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, aim to achieve a ceasefire deal to resolve the lingering conflict.

Earlier, addressing the press at the White House, Trump hinted at possible land exchanges as part of the agreement. Despite Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014 and ongoing control struggles in other regions, Ukraine signals a willingness to compromise, despite the political challenges this brings.

The United States and Russia strive for a deal locking in contested territories, amid skepticism from experts like Tyson Barker, who believes Ukraine would reject the proposed peace terms. The complex dynamics underscore ongoing efforts for a diplomatic breakthrough in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)