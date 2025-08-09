Justice Department's Retribution Campaign Against Trump's Critics

The U.S. Justice Department is escalating its efforts against President Trump's critics, launching investigations into several key figures who have pursued legal actions against him. New York Attorney General Letitia James is under scrutiny for her civil fraud case against Trump, raising concerns of government overreach and political motives.

A grand jury has been convened, and James' office has been subpoenaed for documents related to her lawsuit against Trump and the NRA. The department named Ed Martin, whose federal prosecutor nomination was opposed by some Republican senators, as a special attorney to investigate mortgage fraud allegations.

The political nature of the investigations has sparked backlash, with attorneys for James and other critics denouncing the move as a campaign of retribution. Observers note this as part of Trump's broader effort to attack those he perceives as partisan enemies, raising questions about the weaponization of the justice system.

(With inputs from agencies.)