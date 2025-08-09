Left Menu

Mystery of the Missing Vice President: Kapil Sibal Demands Answers

Former law minister Kapil Sibal questioned the whereabouts of ex-Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, urging Home Minister Amit Shah to address concerns about Dhankhar's health. Dhankhar resigned suddenly for health reasons yet remains unreachable. Sibal stresses transparency in the democratic sphere given Dhankhar's previous prominence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 14:32 IST
In a surprising turn of events, former law minister and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has expressed concerns about the mysterious disappearance of former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. Speaking on Saturday, Sibal highlighted the unusual circumstances surrounding Dhankhar's sudden resignation and subsequent inaccessibility.

The former Vice President, who stepped down for health reasons at the onset of the Monsoon session of Parliament, hasn't been in contact since. Sibal has urged Home Minister Amit Shah to clarify Dhankhar's status and location, accentuating the need for transparency in India's democratic processes.

Despite political ties and having served the government loyally, Dhankhar's sudden absence continues to stir opposition leaders, who suggest his resignation was forced. As speculation mounts, Sibal insists that the public deserves to know whether the former leader is safe and well.

(With inputs from agencies.)

