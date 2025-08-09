Political Tensions Escalate as BJP MP Files Privilege Case

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has escalated political tensions by filing a privilege case under Article 105 of the Constitution against key officials in Jharkhand, including the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police. Dubey's actions challenge an FIR that accuses him and other BJP members of unlawfully entering the Baba Baidyanath Temple's holy area, sparking a debate on legal and religious rights.

The FIR, lodged by Jharkhand Police on Friday, names Dubey, fellow BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, and others for allegedly entering the sacred sanctum sanctorum of the renowned temple in Deoghar on August 2. The charges claim this act not only disturbed religious sentiments but also violated temple protocols.

Addressing the media in Deoghar, Dubey emphasized his official capacity as a trustee of the temple as a Member of Parliament. He questioned the rationale behind the FIR, highlighting that he is appointed above the temple priest by law. Despite presenting himself for arrest, Dubey reported that police authorities declined to detain him.

(With inputs from agencies.)