Record-Breaking Aerial Triumph: IAF's Historic Operation Sindoor

Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh announced that the Indian Air Force successfully shot down six Pakistani fighters and a large aircraft in Operation Sindoor. This marks India's most significant surface-to-air victory. The strikes targeted key airfields and installations, showcasing the IAF's strategic prowess and intelligence-led operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-08-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 14:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant demonstration of strategic prowess, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh revealed that the Indian Air Force (IAF) executed its largest surface-to-air victory during Operation Sindoor. The IAF successfully downed six fighter jets and a large aircraft of Pakistan, marking a historic achievement.

Speaking at the 16th Air Chief Marshal LM Katre Memorial Lecture, Singh detailed the operation. Based on specific intelligence, the IAF attacked an airfield, targeting facilities such as the AWC hanger, maintenance zones, and radar sites. This strategic move disrupted core operations and showcased India's air supremacy.

The operation stemmed from precise intelligence gathering, underscoring the IAF's professionalism and readiness to act decisively. Singh expressed pride in this achievement, noting its significance as a landmark moment in his career just before retirement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

