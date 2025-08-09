Record-Breaking Aerial Triumph: IAF's Historic Operation Sindoor

In a significant demonstration of strategic prowess, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh revealed that the Indian Air Force (IAF) executed its largest surface-to-air victory during Operation Sindoor. The IAF successfully downed six fighter jets and a large aircraft of Pakistan, marking a historic achievement.

Speaking at the 16th Air Chief Marshal LM Katre Memorial Lecture, Singh detailed the operation. Based on specific intelligence, the IAF attacked an airfield, targeting facilities such as the AWC hanger, maintenance zones, and radar sites. This strategic move disrupted core operations and showcased India's air supremacy.

The operation stemmed from precise intelligence gathering, underscoring the IAF's professionalism and readiness to act decisively. Singh expressed pride in this achievement, noting its significance as a landmark moment in his career just before retirement.

