Portugal's Immigration Bill Faces Judicial Blockade

The Portuguese Constitutional Court has impeded a right-wing-supported immigration bill, highlighting its impact on family reunification. The bill aimed to impose a two-year wait for family member entry, barring certain exemptions. This reflects a political shift towards tougher immigration policies amid Europe's rising far-right influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lisbon | Updated: 09-08-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 15:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Portugal

Portugal's Constitutional Court has halted a bill backed by a right-wing parliamentary majority, aimed at restricting the flow of immigrants by inhibiting family reunification. The court declared the bill obstructs family unification for immigrants legally residing in Portugal, violating constitutional rights.

President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa promptly returned the bill to parliament, urging a reevaluation of its compliance with equality, proportionality, and legal security principles. The bill, influenced by a general rightward swing in European politics, would force many immigrants to wait two years before family can join them, excluding highly-skilled workers and specific investors.

Despite parliamentary approval with support from center-right and far-right factions, left-wing parties denounce the bill as inhumane. The government argues for stronger immigration control, indicating intentions to revise the bill according to the court's feedback.

(With inputs from agencies.)

