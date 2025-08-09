Left Menu

Chirag Paswan's Bihar Campaign: LJP(RV) Eyes Political Momentum

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is set to launch the 'Chirag ka Chaupal' campaign in Bihar, aimed at elevating Chirag Paswan's leadership credentials before the assembly elections. This move is seen as an effort to capitalize on perceived weaknesses in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership within the NDA.

New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2025 16:05 IST
As Bihar gears up for the upcoming assembly elections, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is planning to introduce the 'Chirag ka Chaupal' campaign, centered around its leader and Union minister, Chirag Paswan. The initiative aims to strengthen Paswan's leadership image in the state.

Party insiders have revealed that the campaign will involve LJP(RV) members, including Members of Parliament, engaging with the public across various regions to garner support for the party. This proactive approach by the LJP(RV) is perceived as an attempt to gain political ground amid the shifting dynamics within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

According to some LJP(RV) leaders, this campaign could benefit the larger NDA alliance, which is reportedly facing a leadership challenge due to concerns about Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's health issues. Despite recent criticisms of the state government, Paswan has expressed willingness to see Kumar continue as Chief Minister if the NDA retains power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

