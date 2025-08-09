Chirag Paswan's Bihar Campaign: LJP(RV) Eyes Political Momentum

As Bihar gears up for the upcoming assembly elections, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is planning to introduce the 'Chirag ka Chaupal' campaign, centered around its leader and Union minister, Chirag Paswan. The initiative aims to strengthen Paswan's leadership image in the state.

Party insiders have revealed that the campaign will involve LJP(RV) members, including Members of Parliament, engaging with the public across various regions to garner support for the party. This proactive approach by the LJP(RV) is perceived as an attempt to gain political ground amid the shifting dynamics within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

According to some LJP(RV) leaders, this campaign could benefit the larger NDA alliance, which is reportedly facing a leadership challenge due to concerns about Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's health issues. Despite recent criticisms of the state government, Paswan has expressed willingness to see Kumar continue as Chief Minister if the NDA retains power.

(With inputs from agencies.)