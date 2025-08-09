Pradyot Manikya Deb Barma Urges Manipur's Unity

Pradyot Manikya Deb Barma, the founder of Tipra Motha party, urged unity between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur, emphasizing that the state's ongoing crisis requires resolution from within.

During the World Indigenous Day, Deb Barma stressed that while the Central government has made efforts, they need to go further and avoid letting national parties exploit regional grievances.

He encouraged local communities to collaborate on a solution and cautioned against manipulations by political entities in Delhi, stressing that unity is crucial for addressing their issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)