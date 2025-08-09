Pradyot Manikya Deb Barma Urges Manipur's Unity
Tipra Motha party founder Pradyot Deb Barma calls for solidarity between Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur, urging local resolution of the state's crisis. He criticizes national political parties for exploiting regional issues and emphasizes the need for unity against divisive politics.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 09-08-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 18:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Pradyot Manikya Deb Barma, the founder of Tipra Motha party, urged unity between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur, emphasizing that the state's ongoing crisis requires resolution from within.
During the World Indigenous Day, Deb Barma stressed that while the Central government has made efforts, they need to go further and avoid letting national parties exploit regional grievances.
He encouraged local communities to collaborate on a solution and cautioned against manipulations by political entities in Delhi, stressing that unity is crucial for addressing their issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
'Kargil War legacy inspires us to uphold values of unity, resilience, patriotism': Manipur Guv
India Commemorates 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas with Tributes, Tech, and Unity
NISAR mission to benefit global community in earth observation: ISRO chief
Justice Sought in Kashmir: A Community's Outcry
Fadnavis Calls for Cabinet Unity Amid Ministerial Dispute