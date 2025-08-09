Political Tensions Escalate After TMC Member's Murder in West Bengal
A TMC member, Amar Roy, was shot dead in West Bengal's Coochbehar district, leading to political tensions. Roy, a prominent figure in the TMC's youth wing, was killed in a crowded market. The TMC blames the BJP for the attack, while the BJP claims an internal TMC feud is responsible.
- Country:
- India
Amar Roy, a member of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), was shot dead at point-blank range in West Bengal's Coochbehar district, according to police reports. The incident occurred on a bustling Saturday morning in Dodeyar Haat, Pundimari, while Roy was buying chicken.
The murder has sparked political controversy, with TMC's state vice president, Rabindranath Ghosh, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating the attack to instill fear in the community. However, the BJP vehemently denies these claims, attributing the murder to an internal conflict within the TMC.
The assassination took place in a crowded weekly market, causing panic among local residents. While Roy died en route to a nearby hospital, his companion, who was also struck, is reported to be in stable condition. As TMC activists protested by blocking the Pundimari-Chakchaka Road, police have launched an investigation to uncover the assailants' identities.
- READ MORE ON:
- TMC
- West Bengal
- Coochbehar
- murder
- political tension
- BJP
- Amar Roy
- protest
- investigation
- violence
ALSO READ
Jharkhand: BJP appoints Naveen Jaiswal as its chief whip in assembly
Cong won't be scared of BJP's intimidation, says Pilot as he meets Baghel's jailed son
BJP alleges religious agenda behind renaming of Atal Mohalla clinics in Jharkhand
Gujarat Cong camp: Rahul blames 'biased umpire' EC for poll defeats; slams BJP-RSS 'control'
BJP govt working for welfare of indigenous people: Tripura CM