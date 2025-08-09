Political Tensions Escalate After TMC Member's Murder in West Bengal

Amar Roy, a member of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), was shot dead at point-blank range in West Bengal's Coochbehar district, according to police reports. The incident occurred on a bustling Saturday morning in Dodeyar Haat, Pundimari, while Roy was buying chicken.

The murder has sparked political controversy, with TMC's state vice president, Rabindranath Ghosh, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating the attack to instill fear in the community. However, the BJP vehemently denies these claims, attributing the murder to an internal conflict within the TMC.

The assassination took place in a crowded weekly market, causing panic among local residents. While Roy died en route to a nearby hospital, his companion, who was also struck, is reported to be in stable condition. As TMC activists protested by blocking the Pundimari-Chakchaka Road, police have launched an investigation to uncover the assailants' identities.