Political Tensions Surge as Harsimrat Kaur Visits Brother on Raksha Bandhan

Harsimrat Kaur Badal tied a rakhi to her brother, Bikram Singh Majithia, in Nabha jail despite initial resistance from authorities. She accused the Punjab government of unfairly targeting Majithia, who she claims is being punished for exposing government shortcomings. Majithia faces charges related to a major drug money laundering case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-08-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 19:05 IST
In heightened political drama, Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal managed to tie a rakhi on her brother Bikram Singh Majithia, currently jailed in Nabha, amidst initial denial from authorities. On Saturday during Raksha Bandhan, this familial visit turned into a significant political moment.

Initially, Harsimrat accused the jail administration of acting under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's directives to prevent her meeting with Majithia. She emphasized her right to meet her brother on this special occasion. Despite hurdles, access was granted, and she conveyed Majithia's message of resilience and high spirits to the public.

Harsimrat labeled the cases against Majithia as fabricated, suggesting they stem from his exposure of the AAP government's weaknesses. Majithia, arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau in a financial case involving Rs 540 crore of alleged drug money, remains in judicial custody until August 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)

