Sharad Pawar's Legacy: The Mandal Yatra and OBC Justice

Sharad Pawar, NCP (SP) chief, criticized Jana Sangh leaders for opposing the Mandal Commission's recommendations for OBC welfare. He emphasized his role in implementing these without violence in Maharashtra. Pawar highlighted continued challenges for OBCs and called for supportive policies for distressed farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 09-08-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 19:20 IST
Sharad Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar took the stage in Nagpur, voicing his displeasure with historical opposition to the Mandal Commission's recommendations by Jana Sangh leaders, notably LK Advani. Stressing his efforts in Maharashtra, Pawar cited the peaceful implementation of the OBC welfare measures despite nationwide unrest.

Pawar's speech marked the commencement of NCP (SP)'s Mandal Yatra, aimed at enlightening the public on his contributions to OBC welfare. Covering 11 districts, the yatra is a commitment to advancing social reform, a nod to visionaries like Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Addressing agricultural distress, Pawar criticized the lack of government support for farmers, despite past debt waivers under his ministerial tenure. He highlighted the government's neglect of agricultural needs even as industrial loans see relief, advocating for policy shifts towards aiding farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

