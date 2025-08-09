Air Chief Marshal's Revelations: Operation Sindoor Puts Congress Under Scrutiny

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticized Congress following Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh's remarks regarding Operation Sindoor. At the 16th Air Chief Marshal LM Katre Memorial Lecture in Bengaluru, the Air Chief Marshal highlighted false narratives peddled by Congress regarding India's military operations.

Chief Minister Sarma accused Congress of pushing a pro-Pakistani narrative and undermining the bravery of India's forces. Sarma emphasized that the Air Chief Marshal's revelations about India's military achievements demanded introspection and accountability from Congress leaders.

During his lecture, Air Chief Marshal Singh confirmed India's air force success in shooting down six Pakistani fighters and a large aircraft, marking it the largest surface-to-air kill recorded by India. This evidence, according to Sarma, debunks Congress's misleading claims about India's military capabilities and losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)