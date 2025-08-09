Global Leaders Seek Peace in Ukraine Conflict
French President Macron emphasized Ukraine's right to self-determination amidst peace negotiations involving President Trump and President Putin. The leaders are expected to meet in Alaska, despite opposition from Ukrainian President Zelenskiy regarding potential land concessions as part of a proposed resolution.
- Country:
- France
In a significant development regarding the conflict in Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated that any decisions about Ukraine's future must involve the Ukrainians themselves. Macron's statement comes as a reaffirmation of Ukraine's sovereignty during ongoing peace efforts.
In an unexpected announcement, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed plans to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 15 in Alaska. The meeting aims to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine, marking a potentially pivotal moment in diplomatic relations.
However, challenges loom large as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy remains opposed to any resolution involving land concessions. His stance underscores the complexity of reaching a mutually acceptable agreement among the involved nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Macron
- Trump
- Putin
- Zelenskiy
- peace
- negotiation
- Alaska
- land concessions
- sovereignty
ALSO READ
Russia's Zakharova says peace settlement in Ukraine has never been on 'real agenda' of the West
Trade pact negotiations with US making fast progress: Goyal
Recovery of robbed arms result of efforts of security forces to restore peace in Manipur: DGP
Trade pact negotiations with US making fast progress: Goyal
Peace, normalcy returning to Manipur: Guv