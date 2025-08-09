Akhilesh Yadav Accuses Election Commission of Vote Manipulation
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav accused the Election Commission of being influenced by the BJP in Uttar Pradesh's by-elections, claiming vote manipulation. He criticized the state government for allegedly closing schools to deny education to poor children, while the government maintains these closures optimize resource use.
Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, has accused the Election Commission of India of acting under BJP influence during state by-elections.
Yadav's allegations were made following the Chief Electoral Officer's dismissal of claims by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi about duplicate voter registrations.
During discussions held at his uncle's residence in Etawah, Yadav also criticized the BJP-led state government for allegedly closing schools, claiming it restricts education access for poor children.
