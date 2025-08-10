Left Menu

Maharashtra Congress Charts New Course with Strategic Workshop

The Maharashtra Congress is organizing a strategic two-day workshop for newly appointed office-bearers at a hill resort near Pune. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will inaugurate the event virtually, with senior leaders in attendance. Key discussions and sessions aim to chart a new course for the party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-08-2025 08:30 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 08:30 IST
Maharashtra Congress Charts New Course with Strategic Workshop
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Congress unit is set to hold a two-day residential workshop for its newly appointed office-bearers at a picturesque hill resort near Pune, starting Monday.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will inaugurate the event virtually. A host of senior leaders, including AICC in-charge for Maharashtra Ramesh Chennithala and state Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal, will participate in the discussions over the two days, according to a party statement.

Former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan, Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar, and other distinguished leaders are also scheduled to join the workshop for panel discussions and interactive sessions. Additionally, a meeting of the Political Affairs Committee of the state Congress is planned, amidst the recent announcement of a jumbo 387-member committee aiming to accommodate longstanding loyal cadres.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025