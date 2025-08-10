Maharashtra Congress Charts New Course with Strategic Workshop
The Maharashtra Congress is organizing a strategic two-day workshop for newly appointed office-bearers at a hill resort near Pune. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will inaugurate the event virtually, with senior leaders in attendance. Key discussions and sessions aim to chart a new course for the party.
The Maharashtra Congress unit is set to hold a two-day residential workshop for its newly appointed office-bearers at a picturesque hill resort near Pune, starting Monday.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will inaugurate the event virtually. A host of senior leaders, including AICC in-charge for Maharashtra Ramesh Chennithala and state Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal, will participate in the discussions over the two days, according to a party statement.
Former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan, Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar, and other distinguished leaders are also scheduled to join the workshop for panel discussions and interactive sessions. Additionally, a meeting of the Political Affairs Committee of the state Congress is planned, amidst the recent announcement of a jumbo 387-member committee aiming to accommodate longstanding loyal cadres.
(With inputs from agencies.)
