In a move that has stirred political waters, Congress leader Udit Raj has spotlighted the unexpected timing of recent comments by Indian Air Force Chief, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, regarding Operation Sindoor. The remarks coincide with a contentious period marked by allegations of electoral misconduct, prompting questions about possible motivations.

Echoing concerns, Congress MP Imran Masood suggested the timing might aim to divert public focus from accusations surrounding the Election Commission. Both leaders expressed confidence in the military's capabilities, questioning why opportunities to reclaim Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) remain unrealized despite apparent military advantages.

On Saturday, Udit Raj accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of betraying national interests by failing to capitalize on military successes around PoK. This comment follows Air Chief Marshal Singh's revelation of substantial gains during Operation Sindoor, where Indian forces reportedly downed several Pakistani aircraft, marking significant strategic victories.

