RJD Alleges Election Commission Fraud in Bihar Voter List Controversy

Accusations against Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha have ignited a political storm, as RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav claims Sinha holds two voter identification cards with conflicting details. This revelation is prompting calls from the RJD for a closer examination of the Election Commission's procedures.

RJD MP Manoj Jha criticized the Election Commission, suggesting it was undermining democracy by allegedly catering to particular political interests. He urged the commission to uphold its autonomy and integrity. The allegations hint at potential systemic issues within the electoral process, raising public concerns over fairness.

In response, Sinha clarified that he initiated steps to rectify the discrepancies in the electoral rolls by submitting necessary documentation. He assured that his name appears only once in the voting list, prioritizing transparency. This incident underscores ongoing tensions regarding trust in Bihar's political and electoral landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)