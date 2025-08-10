BRS Leader Kavitha Allies with HMS for Coal Workers' Rights

Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha revealed a new alliance in the Singareni coal belt area on Sunday. Telangana Jagruthi, founded by Kavitha, is partnering with the Hind Mazdoor Sabha to advocate for coal miners' welfare at Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

The collaboration seeks to enhance the rights of workers, whose welfare has reportedly been neglected by the Congress. SCCL, a state-owned corporation, has a deep-rooted history in Telangana, operating 40 mines that contribute 9.2% of India's coal production.

The Hind Mazdoor Sabha, a national trade union, has representation on the Central Wage Board, influencing workers' wages. Kavitha emphasized the need for this alliance to positively reshape the labor rights environment, given the Congress's historical oversight.

Amidst this, Kavitha conducted a hunger strike in Hyderabad, demanding urgency for the Telangana OBC Bill's clearance, aimed at granting a 42% quota for Backward Classes. Highlighting political delays, she condemned both Congress and BJP for stalling OBC reservations.

Despite her efforts, Kavitha's hunger strike was cut short due to court restrictions. Nonetheless, she vowed to continue pressing for OBC rights with renewed legal strategies against the ongoing political impediments.

