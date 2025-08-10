Electoral Controversy: Rahul Gandhi's Double Voting Allegation
Karnataka's chief electoral officer issued a notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, requesting documents to support his allegation that a woman voted twice. The CEO's office seeks clarification following Gandhi's presentation, as a preliminary inquiry showed discrepancies between the stated and official documents.
The Karnataka chief electoral officer has issued a formal notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his claim that a woman cast two votes in the recent election, requesting him to provide supporting documents.
The notice emphasizes that documentation will be crucial for conducting a thorough investigation into Gandhi's allegations outlined during a recent press conference in New Delhi.
Preliminary findings by the CEO's office indicated inconsistencies with the document Gandhi presented, which was purportedly not issued by the polling officer. The notice invites Gandhi to furnish evidence for a comprehensive inquiry.
