Operation Sindoor: A Strategic Response and Community Solidarity

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced Pakistan faced a decisive military response via Operation Sindoor, as those involved in the Pahalgam attack were neutralized in Operation Mahadev.

Addressing journalists at an Army Hospital's blood donation camp, Shinde praised the large turnout organized by the Shiv Sena, where over 1,000 individuals donated blood for the armed forces. This marked the largest such occurrence.

In a gesture of camaraderie, women tied rakhis on Shinde's wrist during his visit, highlighting community solidarity alongside military achievements.

