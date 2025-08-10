Operation Sindoor: A Strategic Response and Community Solidarity
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced a strategic military response to Pakistan through Operation Sindoor while highlighting the elimination of perpetrators in Operation Mahadev. At a blood donation event organized by the Shiv Sena, over 1,000 participants showed community support for the armed forces, marking a significant turnout.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 10-08-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 17:43 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced Pakistan faced a decisive military response via Operation Sindoor, as those involved in the Pahalgam attack were neutralized in Operation Mahadev.
Addressing journalists at an Army Hospital's blood donation camp, Shinde praised the large turnout organized by the Shiv Sena, where over 1,000 individuals donated blood for the armed forces. This marked the largest such occurrence.
In a gesture of camaraderie, women tied rakhis on Shinde's wrist during his visit, highlighting community solidarity alongside military achievements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Himanta pays tributes to Indian armed forces on Kargil Vijay Diwas
Diverse Initiatives in Finance: RBL Bank's Ex-Armed Forces Hiring, Bank of India's Mid Cap Fund, and Worldline-Cosmos Partnership
In Operation Sindoor, our armed forces fully achieved the objectives they had set: Rajnath Singh.
Indian armed forces carried out coordinated strikes against nine terror sites, operation was completed within 22 minutes: Rajnath Singh in LS.
During Congress rule, there was no thought of making Indian armed forces self-reliant; were dependent on foreign imports: PM Modi in LS.