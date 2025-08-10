Left Menu

Election Controversy: Fadnavis Dismisses Claims of Manipulation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dismisses claims from opposition leaders that attempts were made to influence the upcoming assembly polls. Criticizing their inaction in reporting such incidents, he emphasized the importance of respecting the public mandate, highlighting the strong performance of the Mahayuti government in recent elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 10-08-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 19:12 IST
Election Controversy: Fadnavis Dismisses Claims of Manipulation
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dismissed allegations made by opposition leaders concerning potential election manipulation as fabrications. He expressed surprise that these leaders, who claimed to receive offers to influence polls, never reported the incidents to the police or Election Commission.

The accusations arose when NCP's Sharad Pawar claimed he was approached by individuals guaranteeing victory for the Opposition in 160 constituencies. Allegedly, these meetings were also with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who discouraged such involvement. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut echoed similar claims regarding Uddhav Thackeray.

Fadnavis remarked that despite challenges to election integrity, none of the parties showed evidence of EVM hacking when requested by the Election Commission. He reinforced the legitimacy of the Mahayuti government's mandate, citing their electoral success in November 2024 where they won a significant majority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025