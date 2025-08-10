Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Welcomes AI Surveillance Ahead of Monsoon Session

CM Yogi Adityanath chaired a meeting with the BJP Whip Team for the Uttar Pradesh's Legislative Assembly Monsoon session, alongside inaugurating renovated assembly structures. AI technology will be piloted for enhanced transparency and monitoring throughout the session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 21:23 IST
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In preparation for the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly's monsoon session, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a strategic meeting with the BJP Whip Team at his Lucknow residence. The session, scheduled to start on August 11, follows the inauguration of newly renovated assembly facilities by the Chief Minister.

Earlier today, CM Adityanath inaugurated the Vidhan Sabha's revamped dome and other facilities, including Assembly Hall No. 15 and the VIP lounge. A subsequent all-party meeting aimed to set the agenda for the upcoming session was led by Speaker Satish Mahana and attended by various political leaders, including CM Yogi and opposition representatives.

An innovative shift sees the assembly under AI-enabled surveillance, beginning this session and fully operational by winter. This initiative aims for comprehensive transparency with advanced cameras equipped for facial recognition, enabling detailed monitoring of MLA activities, attendance, and contributions during sessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

