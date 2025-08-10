Uttar Pradesh Assembly Welcomes AI Surveillance Ahead of Monsoon Session

In preparation for the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly's monsoon session, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a strategic meeting with the BJP Whip Team at his Lucknow residence. The session, scheduled to start on August 11, follows the inauguration of newly renovated assembly facilities by the Chief Minister.

Earlier today, CM Adityanath inaugurated the Vidhan Sabha's revamped dome and other facilities, including Assembly Hall No. 15 and the VIP lounge. A subsequent all-party meeting aimed to set the agenda for the upcoming session was led by Speaker Satish Mahana and attended by various political leaders, including CM Yogi and opposition representatives.

An innovative shift sees the assembly under AI-enabled surveillance, beginning this session and fully operational by winter. This initiative aims for comprehensive transparency with advanced cameras equipped for facial recognition, enabling detailed monitoring of MLA activities, attendance, and contributions during sessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)