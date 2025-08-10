Left Menu

Political Waves: Nishant Kumar's Potential Dive into Bihar Assembly Polls

Posters in Patna suggest a push for Nishant Kumar, son of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, to enter politics. Speculation is rife as assembly polls approach. The JD(U) remains divided, with leaders cautious about dynasty politics. RJD's Tejashwi Yadav watches closely, accusing BJP elements of causing friction.

On Sunday, Bihar's political landscape stirred with new discussions about Nishant Kumar, son of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, potentially entering active politics. Posters encouraging his participation were seen throughout Patna, sparking debates within the Janata Dal (United) organization.

The event 'Nishant Samvad' was held as scheduled, but without Nishant's presence, focusing instead on the potential value of his political debut. The posters boldly pushed the sentiment for Nishant to contest in forthcoming polls, highlighting a faction within JD(U) eager for generational change.

Speculations about Nishant's political ambitions have circulated, especially since his public endorsements for his father. As he reappears in the public eye, JD(U)'s stance remains uncertain, while political figures like RJD's Tejashwi Yadav speculate on internal party dynamics and potential BJP interference.

