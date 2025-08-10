Left Menu

CPI(ML) Protests Against Alleged Electoral Roll Discrepancies in Bihar

CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya announced a nationwide protest on Independence Day against discrepancies in Bihar's electoral rolls. The party accuses the Election Commission of India of hindering democracy. The INDIA bloc will also launch a 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar to oppose the special intensive revision process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 10-08-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 23:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya declared plans for a nationwide protest on Independence Day, aimed at addressing alleged discrepancies in Bihar's electoral rolls. The party plans to bring attention to what they describe as a severe hindrance to democracy by the Election Commission of India.

Bhattacharya criticized the Election Commission, branding it as a major obstacle, and announced a 'Save Constitution and Save Democracy' agitation to underscore the issues stemming from the Commission's attitude. This demonstration is scheduled for August 15, in a bid to rally public support and bring national attention to the matter.

Additionally, the INDIA bloc will initiate a 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' starting from August 17 to August 31, challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar. This movement underscores a broader discontent within the region against what is framed as electoral mismanagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

