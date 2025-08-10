CPI(ML) Protests Against Alleged Electoral Roll Discrepancies in Bihar
CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya announced a nationwide protest on Independence Day against discrepancies in Bihar's electoral rolls. The party accuses the Election Commission of India of hindering democracy. The INDIA bloc will also launch a 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar to oppose the special intensive revision process.
- Country:
- India
On Sunday, CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya declared plans for a nationwide protest on Independence Day, aimed at addressing alleged discrepancies in Bihar's electoral rolls. The party plans to bring attention to what they describe as a severe hindrance to democracy by the Election Commission of India.
Bhattacharya criticized the Election Commission, branding it as a major obstacle, and announced a 'Save Constitution and Save Democracy' agitation to underscore the issues stemming from the Commission's attitude. This demonstration is scheduled for August 15, in a bid to rally public support and bring national attention to the matter.
Additionally, the INDIA bloc will initiate a 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' starting from August 17 to August 31, challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar. This movement underscores a broader discontent within the region against what is framed as electoral mismanagement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress Stages Fiery Protest Against West Bengal SIR
Election Commission says 7 lakh Bihar voters were found to have enrolled at multiple places.
Protests Ignite in Jammu Over Alleged Police Wrongdoing
Bihar electoral roll revision: Election Commission says enumeration forms from 7.24 crore or 91.69 per cent voters received.
Bihar electoral roll revision: 36 lakh people have either permanently shifted or not found, says Election Commission.