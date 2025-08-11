Strategic Talks: Netanyahu and Trump Discuss Gaza Offensive
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed plans for a new Gaza offensive with U.S. President Donald Trump. The conversation focused on Israel's strategy to capture remaining Hamas strongholds, aiming to end the conflict by liberating hostages and eliminating Hamas influences.
In a significant development, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu engaged in discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump regarding Israel's impending offensive in Gaza. This was confirmed by Netanyahu's office on Sunday.
The high-level talks centered on Israel's strategic move to seize the last remaining Hamas strongholds. The goal is to conclude the ongoing conflict by ensuring the release of hostages held by the militant group and to strategically defeat Hamas' power in the region.
These developments appear to underscore a renewed commitment by Israel to stabilize the volatile area, aligning with its geopolitical interests while ensuring regional security and peace through decisive action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hamas Leader Decries Ceasefire Talks Amid Blockade
Tragic Toll: The Human Cost of the Israel-Hamas Conflict
Over 60,000 Palestinians have been killed in the 21-month Israel-Hamas war, Gaza's Health Ministry says, reports AP.
Trump pushes Netanyahu to 'get the food' to Gaza civilians as concerns rise over hunger amid Israel's war on Hamas, reports AP.
Israel's Possible Annexation Threat Puts Pressure on Hamas