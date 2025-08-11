Left Menu

Strategic Talks: Netanyahu and Trump Discuss Gaza Offensive

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed plans for a new Gaza offensive with U.S. President Donald Trump. The conversation focused on Israel's strategy to capture remaining Hamas strongholds, aiming to end the conflict by liberating hostages and eliminating Hamas influences.

In a significant development, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu engaged in discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump regarding Israel's impending offensive in Gaza. This was confirmed by Netanyahu's office on Sunday.

The high-level talks centered on Israel's strategic move to seize the last remaining Hamas strongholds. The goal is to conclude the ongoing conflict by ensuring the release of hostages held by the militant group and to strategically defeat Hamas' power in the region.

These developments appear to underscore a renewed commitment by Israel to stabilize the volatile area, aligning with its geopolitical interests while ensuring regional security and peace through decisive action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

