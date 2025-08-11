Allegations of Bias Stir Controversy Over Election Commission Integrity

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) Member of Parliament, John Brittas, has lent his support to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's claims of bias within the Election Commission of India (ECI). Brittas went so far as to suggest that the poll body operates as a 'B team' for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), proposing that both organizations merge to save costs.

Brittas emphasized the threat to fair elections, urging the government to hold a thorough parliamentary discussion on the matter. He accused the government of not taking parliamentary procedures seriously, thus undermining democracy and electoral integrity.

Rahul Gandhi, referencing an internal investigation, highlighted Congress's unexpected election results in Karnataka, suggesting 'vote theft' in the Mahadevapura Assembly. The Election Commission responded by challenging the validity of Gandhi's evidence and stressed the need for him to address these allegations appropriately.

