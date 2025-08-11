Left Menu

Allegations of Bias Stir Controversy Over Election Commission Integrity

CPI(M) MP John Brittas supports Congress's accusations against the Election Commission, suggesting it acts as BJP's 'B team.' He calls for a parliamentary debate on the issue. Rahul Gandhi cites alleged 'vote theft' in Karnataka. The Election Commission questions the authenticity of his claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 12:28 IST
Allegations of Bias Stir Controversy Over Election Commission Integrity
Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP John Brittas (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) Member of Parliament, John Brittas, has lent his support to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's claims of bias within the Election Commission of India (ECI). Brittas went so far as to suggest that the poll body operates as a 'B team' for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), proposing that both organizations merge to save costs.

Brittas emphasized the threat to fair elections, urging the government to hold a thorough parliamentary discussion on the matter. He accused the government of not taking parliamentary procedures seriously, thus undermining democracy and electoral integrity.

Rahul Gandhi, referencing an internal investigation, highlighted Congress's unexpected election results in Karnataka, suggesting 'vote theft' in the Mahadevapura Assembly. The Election Commission responded by challenging the validity of Gandhi's evidence and stressed the need for him to address these allegations appropriately.

(With inputs from agencies.)

