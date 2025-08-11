Opposition Protests in Bihar Against Alleged 'Vote Chori'

On Monday, opposition MPs, including prominent figures like Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, launched a protest march from Parliament House to the Election Commission. The march aimed to oppose the electoral roll revision in Bihar, which they allege constitutes 'vote chori'. However, the demonstration resulted in detentions when police intervened, creating a dramatic scene.

The police had erected barricades outside the PTI Building to prevent the MPs, who were voicing their discontent over alleged electoral malpractice and the contentious revision, from advancing. Female MPs, including TMC's Mahua Moitra, defiantly climbed the barricades, echoing their grievances against the Election Commission.

Opposition leaders described the protest as a movement to protect constitutional integrity and the right to vote, accusing the BJP of attempts to erode democracy. Despite police intervention, the MPs resolutely declared their commitment to exposing what they deem to be a conspiracy threatening the democratic process in India.

