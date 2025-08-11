Opposition Protests in Bihar Against Alleged 'Vote Chori'
Opposition MPs staged a protest march from Parliament to the Election Commission against the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, which they claim is 'vote chori'. The protest was halted by police, resulting in detentions and high drama, with MPs vowing to 'save democracy' from alleged BJP conspiracies.
- Country:
- India
On Monday, opposition MPs, including prominent figures like Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, launched a protest march from Parliament House to the Election Commission. The march aimed to oppose the electoral roll revision in Bihar, which they allege constitutes 'vote chori'. However, the demonstration resulted in detentions when police intervened, creating a dramatic scene.
The police had erected barricades outside the PTI Building to prevent the MPs, who were voicing their discontent over alleged electoral malpractice and the contentious revision, from advancing. Female MPs, including TMC's Mahua Moitra, defiantly climbed the barricades, echoing their grievances against the Election Commission.
Opposition leaders described the protest as a movement to protect constitutional integrity and the right to vote, accusing the BJP of attempts to erode democracy. Despite police intervention, the MPs resolutely declared their commitment to exposing what they deem to be a conspiracy threatening the democratic process in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Opposition
- Protest
- Electoral Rolls
- Bihar
- Rahul Gandhi
- Vote Chori
- Democracy
- BJP
- EC
- Parliament
ALSO READ
PM Modi hails Chola-era 'Kudavolai system' for democracy, says it predates UK's Magna Carta.
Rahul Gandhi Celebrates Uddhav Thackeray's Birthday with Unity Pledge
Clash Over Election Integrity: BJP vs. Rahul Gandhi
BJP Accuses Opposition of Undermining Democracy via Foreign Infiltrators
Rahul Gandhi's Stand Against Slum Demolitions: A Fight for Justice