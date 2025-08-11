Left Menu

Opposition Protest Over Electoral Roll Revision Leads to Temporary Detention of MPs

More than 30 opposition MPs, including notable figures like Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were detained while protesting against revisions in Bihar's electoral rolls. They were released after two hours. The march, not granted prior permission, was aimed at submitting a memorandum to the Election Commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 14:47 IST
Opposition Protest Over Electoral Roll Revision Leads to Temporary Detention of MPs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic protest against the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, more than 30 opposition MPs, including prominent leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were detained on Monday. The protest aimed to highlight alleged 'vote chori', with MPs marching to the Election Commission office without prior permission.

The march, which began at Parliament House, was halted midway by police who had set up barricades. Despite the stop, some MPs, notably TMC's Mahua Moitra, climbed over the barriers to voice their dissent. The protest was a response to alleged manipulation of voter lists, especially in Bihar and Bengaluru's Mahadevapura constituency.

The police maintained high security near the Election Commission headquarters to prevent any disruption. After being detained for two hours, the MPs, who lacked official protest permits, were released. The opposition plans to continue voicing concerns over electoral process integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025