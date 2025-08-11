Opposition Protest Over Electoral Roll Revision Leads to Temporary Detention of MPs
More than 30 opposition MPs, including notable figures like Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were detained while protesting against revisions in Bihar's electoral rolls. They were released after two hours. The march, not granted prior permission, was aimed at submitting a memorandum to the Election Commission.
In a dramatic protest against the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, more than 30 opposition MPs, including prominent leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were detained on Monday. The protest aimed to highlight alleged 'vote chori', with MPs marching to the Election Commission office without prior permission.
The march, which began at Parliament House, was halted midway by police who had set up barricades. Despite the stop, some MPs, notably TMC's Mahua Moitra, climbed over the barriers to voice their dissent. The protest was a response to alleged manipulation of voter lists, especially in Bihar and Bengaluru's Mahadevapura constituency.
The police maintained high security near the Election Commission headquarters to prevent any disruption. After being detained for two hours, the MPs, who lacked official protest permits, were released. The opposition plans to continue voicing concerns over electoral process integrity.
