Opposition Clash with Police Over Democracy Concerns
Tensions escalated as Congress MPs, protesting against the Election Commission's actions, were detained by Delhi Police. The protest, led by prominent opposition figures, questioned the state's democratic integrity. Government counters claimed the opposition's actions undermine constitutional values.
- Country:
- India
On Monday, Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda criticized the questioning of the Election Commission's fairness, suggesting such actions damage India's global reputation. INDIA bloc MPs faced detention by Delhi Police during a protest against Bihar's Special Intensive Revision.
Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal censured the Centre, questioning the democratic environment and highlighting MPs' restricted access to the Election Commission of India (ECI). Venugopal stated, "MPs don't have the freedom to go to the Election Commission," as authorities limited access to the ECI's office.
Meanwhile, prominent leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, along with other INDIA bloc MPs, were detained. Opposition leaders argued their fight was to safeguard the Constitution, whereas the government accused them of undermining constitutional faith.
(With inputs from agencies.)
