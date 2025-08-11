Left Menu

Opposition Clash with Police Over Democracy Concerns

Tensions escalated as Congress MPs, protesting against the Election Commission's actions, were detained by Delhi Police. The protest, led by prominent opposition figures, questioned the state's democratic integrity. Government counters claimed the opposition's actions undermine constitutional values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 15:01 IST
Opposition Clash with Police Over Democracy Concerns
Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda criticized the questioning of the Election Commission's fairness, suggesting such actions damage India's global reputation. INDIA bloc MPs faced detention by Delhi Police during a protest against Bihar's Special Intensive Revision.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal censured the Centre, questioning the democratic environment and highlighting MPs' restricted access to the Election Commission of India (ECI). Venugopal stated, "MPs don't have the freedom to go to the Election Commission," as authorities limited access to the ECI's office.

Meanwhile, prominent leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, along with other INDIA bloc MPs, were detained. Opposition leaders argued their fight was to safeguard the Constitution, whereas the government accused them of undermining constitutional faith.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025