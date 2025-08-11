In a stark warning delivered from the US, Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir declared his country's willingness to employ nuclear weapons if faced with an existential threat from India. This announcement has alarmed international observers, raising questions about nuclear stability in South Asia.

Speaking to the Pakistani community in Tampa, Munir also threatened retaliatory actions against Indian infrastructure should India disrupt water flow to Pakistan. This statement is reflective of a recurring pattern, where Pakistani military leaders exhibit aggression when backed by US support, according to government sources.

The controversy surrounding Munir's remarks suggests a possible shift in Pakistan's political landscape, with sources warning of a potential coup that could lead to Munir assuming presidential power. His comments on Kashmir, termed the 'jugular vein' of Pakistan, coupled with incendiary remarks about Hindus and Muslims, have exacerbated tensions with India.

