Left Menu

Pakistan's Nuclear Brinkmanship: A Threat from Within?

Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir's nuclear threat, made from US soil, is causing global concern. His remarks highlight Pakistan's nuclear irresponsibility, hinting at potential military control over the government. Munir's statements about Kashmir and past inflammatory remarks have further strained relations with India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 15:17 IST
Pakistan's Nuclear Brinkmanship: A Threat from Within?
  • Country:
  • India

In a stark warning delivered from the US, Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir declared his country's willingness to employ nuclear weapons if faced with an existential threat from India. This announcement has alarmed international observers, raising questions about nuclear stability in South Asia.

Speaking to the Pakistani community in Tampa, Munir also threatened retaliatory actions against Indian infrastructure should India disrupt water flow to Pakistan. This statement is reflective of a recurring pattern, where Pakistani military leaders exhibit aggression when backed by US support, according to government sources.

The controversy surrounding Munir's remarks suggests a possible shift in Pakistan's political landscape, with sources warning of a potential coup that could lead to Munir assuming presidential power. His comments on Kashmir, termed the 'jugular vein' of Pakistan, coupled with incendiary remarks about Hindus and Muslims, have exacerbated tensions with India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025